MoDOT Releases Winter Safety Tips

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's older citizens are more active than ever and tend to remain behind the wheel well into the retirement years. Older Driver Safety Week kicked off Monday and recognizes that fact, as does the Missouri Department of Transportation. This awareness week goes from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9.

In recent years, MoDOT has worked to enhance visual cues on state highways to help those whose eyesight isn't quite what it once was. Improvements include larger lettering on signs, wider stripes, putting intersection signs well in advance of the crossing and placing chevrons - arrow-shaped markers - to guide drivers through deep curves.

These changes, in addition to rumble stripes that signal when someone leaves a driving lane, give motorists more time to receive and react to information. That helps drivers of every age.

MoDOT is also a member of the Subcommittee on Elder Mobility and Safety within the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. This group identifies and researches issues that affect older drivers.

Older drivers can increase their own safety by observing the following tips:

• Have regular medical and vision checkups because health-related issues have more impact on driving ability than age.

• Adjust the mirrors to fit your needs.

• Adjust the seat so your chest is 10 inches or more from the steering wheel and your line of vision is at least three inches above the wheel.

• Attend a driver safety course.

• Ask a passenger to help with reading maps or providing directions.

All travelers, regardless of age, can increase their safety by buckling up. It's the quickest, easiest way to help more citizens ARRIVE ALIVE.

Cold temperatures and winter precipitation are in the forecast, and that also means it's time to winterize your car.

A video on the Missouri Department of Transportation's YouTube site reviews the most important things to remember while getting your car ready for winter, from tires to antifreeze to what to pack for an emergency. The video is located at www.youtube.com/modotvideo.

Some of the highlights include:

• Check your tire pressure and tread condition

• Make sure your antifreeze is at proper levels

• Inspect the oil level and windshield wiper fluid

• Pack a small emergency kit in case of the unexpected.

MoDOT also reminds motorists to check road conditions by consulting its Traveler Information Map or by calling MoDOT Customer Service anytime at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).