MoDOT reminds drivers about summer road safety

JEFFERSON CITY - Drivers heading to the Lake of the Ozarks may see more traffic on their way this season.

MoDOT has several ongoing work zones that will slow cars and reduce traffic to single lanes throughout the early summer months on Route 63, Route 54, I-44 and I-70. The projects include repaving, resurfacing and bridge improvements.

“We want to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention and make sure they’re watching out for those signs, those speed restrictions when it comes to construction zones. And also look out for traffic that’s slowed,” Troop F Sergeant Scott White said.

White said a lot of the crashes are chain reactions. He said often times “there’s a minor crash at first” but with distracted driving or speeding, larger crashes can pile up.

MoDOT resident engineer Reid Riley oversees the Route 54 project in Kingdom City. He said, “We ask motorists to be patient, follow the work zone signs, obey the speed limits.” Riley also said drivers should put down their phones while driving through work zones.

The paving and resurfacing on Route 54 in Jefferson City will temporarily cease during Memorial Day weekend, however other construction work across central Missouri will continue.

White said despite the warm weather, this time of year can be just as dangerous for people on the roads.

“When you look at our crash numbers over any given year, honestly, the majority of crashes we do work occur on days like today. The sun’s out, the road ways are clear. And that’s because people are doing other things behind the wheel,” he said.

“We really stress to people, once you’re behind the wheel, put all of your attention to the job of driving. Because when people don’t, that’s when we see so many of these crashes,” White said.

To check updated road conditions, visit the MoDOT traveler map.





