MoDOT reopens Highway 50/63 after weekend closure

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT reopened a section of Highway 50 & 63 Sunday night after a weekend closure.

The section of highway through Jefferson City known as the Rex Whitton Expressway opened at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. It was closed Friday at 7 p.m. so crews could demolish two bridges over the highway. The Jackson and Chestnut Street bridges were taken down as part of MoDOT's master plan for road improvements in the capital.

"The closure went smoothly," said MoDOT resident engineer Terry Imhoff. "We didn't experience any major problems. Our goal all along was to open the highway before the Monday morning commute, and the contractor worked hard to not only meet, but exceed, that deadline," he said.

Estimator Andy Shorten, who worked on the project, told KOMU 8 News Saturday he expected to have the highway open Sunday, ahead of schedule.

A new Jackson Street bridge is scheduled to open in August 2016. The new Chestnut Street bridge should be completed in June of this year.