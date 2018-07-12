MoDOT reopens Highway 63 near Vienna

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced early Thursday it reopened U.S. Highway 63 just south of Vienna after it was closed earlier in the week for flooding.

MoDOT said several routes statewide were still closed including U.S. Route 50 at Mt. Sterling in Gasconade County.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map here or call the department’s toll free number, 1-888-ASK-MODOT, to get updated information on road conditions.

MoDOT said drivers should take extra care in their travels during this time and never attempt to get around roadway barricades or drive across flooded roadways. MoDOT also recommends allowing extra travel time if detours are necessary.