MoDOT replacing 87-year-old Boone County bridge

BOONE COUNTY - The current bridge that runs over the Grindstone Creek near Harrisburg on Missouri Route 124 is 87 years old.

The communications manager of MODOT said the bridge needs to go.

"Just the condition of the bridge, as you work to maintain it and inspect it, it just became clear that it was at the point where replacement was necessary," Adam Pulley said.

MODOT started working on the new bridge in March.

Missouri route 124 will close on July 8th to connect the new bridge to the road.

One person said the bridge closing won't affect her drive.

"We can just take Dodd or Old Number 7 and get where we need to go," said Mary Stephens.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2019.