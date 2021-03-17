COLUMBIA - A combination of extreme cold and moisture has caused deterioration in many central Missouri roads this winter.
MoDOT Central Region Engineer Jason Shafer said this year's pothole season has caused the department more issues than in years past.
"Every Spring has got its own set of issues. This one just seems to be a bit more pronounced in those regards," Shafer said.
This week's wet weather can make some of those issues even worse. Moisture can seep into the base of the pavement, causing more damage to the road.
Crews have been working on the damage for several weeks, but progress depends on how much damage is out there.
MoDOT has been providing temporary patches, but they only use short-term remedies because of the potential for winter weather to return.
"It's too soon yet to really do more robust repairs," Shafer said. "We're just trying to get it through."
MoDOT's goal for now is to keep roads passable until a more permanent repair can be done.
Shafer said this season's off and on winter weather has been a central cause of road damage. Crews dealt with temperate weather for much of the winter season but also some of the coldest weather Shafer has seen in years.
"The frost line was deep than what it has been in a long time," Shafer said. "When that happens, you take out some of the resiliency in the asphalt of your pavements."
The variation between warm and freezing temperatures causes moisture in the cracks of a road to expand before thawing out, which can weaken the base underneath the surface.
"The freeze-thaw causes the base underneath the pavement to get soft. You're driving with no structure underneath you and the pavement is going to be what takes the damage," Shafer said.
MoDOT said the rains seen this week can cause flooding in low-lying areas. They stress to never enter flooded roadways with your vehicle.
Shafer said it is possible for roads to completely wash out when heavy rains cause flooding.
Anyone who sees an issue with road conditions can report them by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).