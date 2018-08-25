MoDOT's Hybrid Trucks Leading the Way

The hybrids reduce air pollution and use about 50% less fuel. C ompared with MoDOT's current trucks, each hybrid will save at least $3,000 in fuel costs per year.

"It doesn't require any special training, any special operation," said Director Pete Rahn. "It just produces cost savings to the taxpayers."

St. Louis, Kansas City and Joplin will each have a hybrid truck, which cost $1,000 less than a standard MoDOT truck.