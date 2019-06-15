MoDOT says debt is not a problem

1 year 7 months 6 days ago Tuesday, November 07 2017 Nov 7, 2017 Tuesday, November 07, 2017 3:31:00 PM CST November 07, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – A Missouri voter-approved initiative has not reached the fund total  expected by this time.

The November 2004’s Constitutional Amendment Three was voted in by Missouri residents to better fund highways and bridges in the state. The amendment required funds from the motor vehicle sales taxes to be used for roads, highways, or bridges instead of general budgeting.

In 2004, some construction was advanced through debt. The revenue from the amendment will be used to pay for those debts.

However, the funds from the initiative have not been enough to meet bond payments.

Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said the debt should not worry people yet because it should be covered by the year 2025 if current revenue projections hold. 

“The Amendment Three revenue between now and 2025 will be enough, greater than the remaining available debt service to cover the full interest and principal on all of the construction work funded by Amendment Three,” McKenna said.

McKenna said the money from the debt was used to boost construction, which was important in Missouri.

“This construction work that’s done, you know when you talk about some of these things they last for 30, for 50 years. So, the citizens are getting the early benefit.” Said McKenna.

Some money from the initiative was diverted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which also added to the debt.

Policy makers determined some money from the amendment could be diverted to the state highway patrol to help budget it.

McKenna said even with these diversions, the debt should still be met with revenue.

“It is a manageable level of debt that we are managing today. We are benefiting from all of the construction that was done as a result of it, starting back in 2004.”

More News

Grid
List

Two more arrested in connection to case of located missing child
Two more arrested in connection to case of located missing child
COLUMBIA - Two more women were arrested in connection to the case of a missing Boone County child who was... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 15 2019 Jun 15, 2019 Saturday, June 15, 2019 10:12:00 AM CDT June 15, 2019 in News

Cooper's Landing asking for cleanup help
Cooper's Landing asking for cleanup help
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is asking people to help them clean up after recent flooding. The restaurant closed nearly... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:10:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Continuous News

Russellville Fire Department gets free tires
Russellville Fire Department gets free tires
RUSSELLVILLE - The volunteer fire department in Russellville is celebrating after receiving new tires for one of its trucks. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:42:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance has pleaded not guilty.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:04:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Columbia group works to save history
Columbia group works to save history
COLUMBIA - People living along West Broadway in Columbia are joining forces to protect three 100 year old houses. ... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 7:08:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
JEFFERSON CITY – Employees at Veterans United Home Loans donated $100,000 Friday to the American Red Cross for tornado and... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Shred Fest gets Columbia skaters rolling
Shred Fest gets Columbia skaters rolling
COLUMBIA - Skateboard enthusiasts say there's no reason for newbies to be afraid of taking part in Saturday's Shred Fest.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 6:21:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby and burning the body asked to withdraw... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the capital city are implementing a plan to avoid demolition of historic buildings hit by... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

City hosts block party to provide green space for neighborhood
City hosts block party to provide green space for neighborhood
COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host Saturday aims to bring the neighborhood... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man early Friday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers said they... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he reportedly tried to set a fire at the home of his... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a tuition increase and contract extension for President Jerald Jones... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:13:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge dismissed the second of two requests for a restraining order against Secretary of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been shot and wounded while riding in a car in St.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
12pm 80°
1pm 81°
2pm 83°
3pm 84°