MoDOT Says Lake Bridge OK So Far
LAKE OF THE OZARKS (AP) - Transportation officials inspecting a Missouri bridge at Lake of the Ozarks say it looks good so far. The Missouri Department of Transportation said last week that it would do safety checks of 11 bridges with a design similar to one that collapsed in Minnesota. Today, officials began inspecting the Hurricane Deck Bridge that carries traffic on Route Five at Lake of the Ozarks. It was built in the 1930s. So far, a transportation spokesman says the bridge appears fine. The inspection continues tomorrow. Ten more bridges will be studied in coming weeks. Three bridges stretch into surrounding states. Missouri is working with those states' officials to make sure the bridges are secure.
