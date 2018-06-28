MoDOT Snow Plow Hits Another Vehicle Head-On

BOONE COUNTY - A MoDOT snow plow hit another vehicle head-on Tuesday evening.

Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said a MoDOT snow plow was traveling on Route E when it hit another vehicle head-on. The vehicle had two occupants and rolled over before coming to a stop.

Blomenkamp said one passenger was transported to the hospital with head and neck pain and lacerations.

Authorites are investigating the cause of the accident.