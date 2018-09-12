MoDot Starts Pedestrian Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin building a pedestrian extension to Jefferson City's bridge over the Missouri River Friday. The idea has been almost 20 years in the making--to give pedestrians and bikers a place to cross the Missouri River in Jefferson City. The 6.9 million dollar project will take around ten months to build and will be done in May of 2011.

The bridge will extend from the northbound side of the main bridge, and will have 8 feet of room for pedestrians and bikers.

The bridge will have areas that jut out at each pier on the bridge where people can get a view of the state capitol building.

A concrete barrier will be built to separate people from cars.

MoDOT is excited to finally give people a chance to walk across the mighty Missouri.

"Pedestrian attachments weren't important 20 years ago to people when river bridges were built," said MoDot offical Roger Schwartze. "But today there's obviously a need that wasn't there 20 years ago."

Construction will begin Friday night after rush hour, and will affect only the northbound lanes which will be split into three narrower lanes until the project is complete.