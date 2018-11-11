MoDOT Steps Up Holiday Travel Safety

The federal government will check trucks' brakes, lights and springs, along with drivers' records. If anything is wrong, MoDOT said those trucks and their drivers can't operate in the Show-Me State.

There were 1,669 crashes last Thanksgiving weekend in Missouri, killing 19 people and injuring 676. During the 2004 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 450 people died in traffic crashes nationwide. Nearly 40% were alcohol-related. There also were 3,500 traffic deaths nationwide in 2004 from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. About 37% were alcohol-related.