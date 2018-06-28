MoDOT To Begin Highway 63 Improvements

BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT will begin improvements to Highway 63 near Ashland, starting Monday, March 10.

The work plans to repair the bridge deck on the Route M and Y overpass as well as adding a J-turn on Highway 63 just south of Peterson Lane. The project will also remove existing median crossovers at Liberty and Peterson lanes and install new roundabouts on Route M/Y at the Highway 63 overpass.

MoDOT warns about occasional lane closures during the work perioud, which is expected to be completed in early November.

To find out the latest information about the project and other road closures, call MoDOT's 24/7 Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. You can check the latest updates on MoDOT's Facebook page.