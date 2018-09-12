MoDOT to Cut Back on Cutting Grass

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will cut back on mowing the grass along state roads and highways beginning this summer. The department last mowed before the start of Memorial Day weekend and usually cuts the grass before July Fourth and Labor Day weekends, and once more in the fall.

By eliminating one seasonal mow per year, the department estimates it will save around $2.6 million annually. The department will next cut the grass toward the end of July in an attempt to split the difference between the July Fourth and Labor Day weekends.