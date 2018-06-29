MoDOT to Hold Meeting Discussing Gasconade Road Improvements
OWENSVILLE - MoDOT holds a public meeting Thursday to discuss improvements to Routes 19 and 28 in Owensville.
The meeting is from 4:00 until 6:00 Thursday evening in Owensville Middle School Commons Area. Residents can come at any time during the two hours. The meeting facility is accessible to people with disabilities.
Various project displays will be available at the meeting, and the public can ask questions and provide input. According to MoDOT, all comments will be taken into consideration and made a part of the project file.
The project would add a center turn lane and four-foot shoulders to the roadway this year.
Displays and project information presented at the public meeting will be available here Friday.
