VIENNA – The start date of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 63 in Maries County has been postponed one week due to weather.
Contractors now plan to start work on Monday.
For the duration of the project, one lane of U.S. Route 63 will be closed during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, from County Road 541 to County Road 519.
Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
The project will begin with repairing pavement and guardrail repairs. The first stage of repairs are expected to continue through mid-May, followed by paving, shoulder work and striping, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.