Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&