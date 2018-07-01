MoDOT to Raise Portion of Highway 94

By: The Associated Press

DEFIANCE (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to raise a portion of Highway 94 in St. Charles County in an area that is frequently flooded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that MoDOT engineers will host an open meeting on Jan. 22 to discuss the project. Plans call for raising a half-mile section of the highway southwest of Defiance, and to add shoulders to the highway.

Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2015.