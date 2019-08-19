MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70

COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning Sunday.

The work will happen between mile markers 98 and 101 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Drivers can expect delays in both directions on I-70.

MoDOT said the work is supposed to be done by August 22.