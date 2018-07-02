MoDOT to resurface Route AA in Monroe County Next Week

HANNIBAL - The Missouri Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Route AA from Route 15 south of Paris to Route 24 between Holliday and Madison on Thursday, April 21. Traffic will be reduced to one lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a pilot car leading traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to take two working days to complete, weather permitting.

MoDOT said to expect delays, allow ample driving time to your destination and use extra caution while traveling through these work areas.

Those traveling and commuting public are encouraged to check the online map at www.modot.org daily for new work zones. MoDOT also offers e-update messages sent directly to your email when roadwork is scheduled. Sign up online or call MoDOT's customer service center at 1-888-275-6636.