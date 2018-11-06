MoDOT to Switch Up Closed Lanes in Highway 63 Project

COLUMBIA - Road work will continue on some of the bridges on Highway 63 in Columbia this week and it could cause delays for area drivers.

On Highway 63 over Stadium Boulevard, the southbound passing lane will reopen Monday at 7 p.m. and work will switch to the southbound driving lane at that time. On Highway 63 over Hominy Creek the northbound passing lane will reopen Tuesday at 7 p.m. and work will switch to the northbound driving lane.

This is one of the ten bridges on Highway 63 MoDOT is planning to repair before Fall 2014. As KOMU 8 News previously reported, the first three projects will repair the northbound and southbound bridges over Stadium Boulevard, Hominy Creek and Grindstone Creek. Those projects are all expected to be done by mid-May. All work is weather permitting.

For a full list of road closures in Mid-Missouri check out MoDOT's Traveler's Information Map or log onto MoDOT's website.

MoDOT asks motorists to allow more time for their travel or take alternate routes.