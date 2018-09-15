MoDOT Updates Future Stadium Road Work

Columbia - Road work continues Friday at the intersection of Highway H and U.S. 63 south of Columbia. But while work there will continue through at least the end of 2012, another lengthy construction project begins.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation updated the Boone County Commission on their plan to massively renovate part of Stadium Boulevard from I-70 all the way to Broadway. The project includes replacing the Stadium/I-70 overpass with a diverging diamond intersection. The project will also include some widening work along the Boulevard. MoDOT said it will both widen the road and work on the interchange at the same time so as to inconvenience people as little as possible.

Another project will also break ground within the next year along Route K from Highway 163 to McBaine. MoDOT crews will add on a shoulder to that route. At some point all these projects will be going on at the same time. This means many of the entrances into Columbia will be decorated with the orange cones and signs in the near future.