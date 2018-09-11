MoDOT Urges Caution Around Roadwork in Macon County

MACON COUNTY - Travelers around Macon may have to deal with some construction during the next few days.

MoDOT will begin work on business route 63 north of route 24, and on route 3 between routes T and W.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 4:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Crews will be working close to traffic so MoDOT asks drivers to be cautious around construction zones.