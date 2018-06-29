MoDOT Urges Caution During Morning Commute

JEFFERSON CITY - A MoDOT official said Monday afternoon that area roads could potentially refreeze overnight due to continuing subfreezing temperatures.

Mike Belt, Maintenance Superintendent for Boone and Cole counties, said refreezing will most likely be a problem on bridges and smaller roads where slush is still accumulating. He said drivers should be cautious Tuesday morning and assume all roads are icy, adding even the best-kept roads will have icy patches in areas shielded from the sun. Belt said drivers should check road conditions before they go.

Belt said snow plows are being redirected to secondary roads now that major arteries like I-70 and Highway 63 are clear. He said some plows will remain on the main roads overnight to head off icing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it did not have any totals for weather-related crashes as of Monday evening.