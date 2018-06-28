MODOT Urges Safe Holiday Driving

According to MODOT, over last Thanksgiving holiday, 15 people died in nearly 1,400 crashes around the state.

MODOT advises motorists to make arrangements for transportation if they plan to drink alcohol.

"Really, we just want to encourage people to drive sober, stay safe, buckle up and arrive safely," said MODOT Outreach specialist Laura Holloway.

MODOT also wants to remind motorists to buckle up, as it's the best defense during an accident.