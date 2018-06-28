MoDOT Violated Permits
JEFFERSON CITY - The state Department of Transportation violated stormwater permits for the third time in five years, the Environmental Protection Agency said late Thursday.
The EPA has ordered the department to comply with the permits and control stormwater runoff at two sites, one on Highway 54 through Camden County and the other in Wayne County in southeast Missouri. The federal government could fine the transportation department for the violations, as it did in two previous cases.
The agency failed to inspect the sites, allowing stormwater to flow into nearby bodies of water, including Lake of the Ozarks, the EPA said.
"Sediment from construction runoff negatively impacts water quality, " Karl Brooks, the EPA regional administrator that oversees Missouri, said in a news release. "It results in greater cloudiness of water bodies and decreases their oxygen content, which results in loss of habitat for fish and other aquatic life."
The department was guilty of the same violations in 2005 and 2008. The EPA fined it $102,137 for those problems. More fines could be on the way, the EPA said.
The transportation department has said its budget would cut in half over the next five years, and that it will decrease costs through a hiring freeze and service reductions.
Two department officials declined comment Friday morning.
The EPA has ordered the department to comply with the permits and control stormwater runoff at two sites, one on Highway 54 through Camden County and the other in Wayne County in southeast Missouri. The federal government could fine the transportation department for the violations, as it did in two previous cases.
The agency failed to inspect the sites, allowing stormwater to flow into nearby bodies of water, including Lake of the Ozarks, the EPA said.
"Sediment from construction runoff negatively impacts water quality, " Karl Brooks, the EPA regional administrator that oversees Missouri, said in a news release. "It results in greater cloudiness of water bodies and decreases their oxygen content, which results in loss of habitat for fish and other aquatic life."
The department was guilty of the same violations in 2005 and 2008. The EPA fined it $102,137 for those problems. More fines could be on the way, the EPA said.
The transportation department has said its budget would cut in half over the next five years, and that it will decrease costs through a hiring freeze and service reductions.
Two department officials declined comment Friday morning.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in