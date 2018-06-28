MoDOT wants public input on annual road project program

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT wants the public's help to maintain the condition of the transportation system through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP.

STIP is a five-year transportation program the department revises each year that determines what road projects Missouri works on. The program is set to maintain 606 projects between 2018 through 2022.

Communication Manager Sally Oxenhandler said it is important to hear from Missouri residents because their money will pay for the construction work.

"We are using taxpayer dollars to complete this work," Oxenhandler said. "So we want them to know what we're doing and have a say in what we are accomplishing."

Oxenhandler said this year the money will go toward maintaining the conditions of the system. She said there is not enough money to expand or improve infrastructure within the system.

"Because of our longterm insufficient funding, we don't really have a lot of available funds to do some of the projects that we'd all like to do, " Oxenhandler said. "Most of the projects that Missourians will find in this five year construction program are maintenance projects."

Oxenhandler said the funding situation is a complicating challenge to have. She said the department can only afford to do the bare minimum at this time.

"The funding levels that were seeing really just allow us to tread water and keep things as they are," Oxenhandler said. "It doesn't allow us to do a lot of the thing that we think Missourians would like to see."

People can go to department district offices, go to MoDOT's website or call the toll free number (888) 275-6636 to share comments.

Missouri residents have until June 2 to comment.

Oxenhandler said once the department receives all the comments, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission will review the public's input in June.

"Every comment matters and will be taken into consideration," Oxenhandler said.