MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday.

Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead and travel Saturday if possible.

“Winter weather is coming. We are ready to go. Our vehicles are gassed up, full of salt, ready to react for whatever weather event presents itself on Sunday,” says Barry Dalton a Columbia Public Works official.

It is estimated that about 52 million people will be traveling tomorrow across the United States.

MoDOT says they have people on call and ready to come in if the weather turns bad Sunday. With extra patrols, they are prepared for heavy traffic on I-70 Sunday.

Interstates are the major places for congestion in mid-Missouri.

“If it's going to snow, mother nature will always exert her influence. Our job is to make sure that any slickness that is out there is minimized,” says Jason Shaeffer, a communications person for MoDOT.

"While MoDOT can do a lot to help the roads, one thing they can't help is blowing snow. Reduced visibility is the most dangerous part of this storm for mid-Missouri," KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said. "Even if roads themselves are in okay condition, it isn't as important when you can't even see the road."

He advises drivers to stay off the roads during this event.

For more information before you travel, check the MoDOT Travel Map and check KOMU 8's weather forecast for Sunday.