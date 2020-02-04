MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel

JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems.

The winter weather system will begin Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Travel conditions will likely be hazardous. MoDOT warned it will affect both morning and evening commuters and drivers should use extreme caution on I-70 and I-44.

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade is still scheduled in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday. Law enforcement is warning those going to have patience, and to expect major delays and congestion with the crowds.

The parade route has the potential to see up to 6 inches which will make traffic conditions worse.

Road conditions are available online on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.