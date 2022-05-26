PHELPS COUNTY - Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will start replacing the Phelps County Route B bridge over Clear Creek on Wednesday, June 1.
The bridge, located just south of the Gasconade County line, was constructed in 1934 and has since deteriorated to the point where a replacement is necessary.
The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million "Focus on Bridges" program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
Route B will be closed while the work takes place and it is scheduled to reopen late August. Drivers will need to use an alternate route.
Construction is weather permitting and could be delayed.