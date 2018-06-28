MoDOT worker killed while on the job

DENT COUNTY - A Central Missouri Department of Transportation worker was killed from his injuries after a vehicle backed into him.

Christopher Bloch, the MoDOT worker, was struck by vehicle on Highway F, south of Highway 32.

Bloch was first transported by Salem Ambulance to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Bloch was then airlifted by Mercy Lifeline to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

He was later pronounced dead at Columbia University Hospital on January 31. The crash accident occurred on January 24.

Bloch, 28, was from Lebanon.