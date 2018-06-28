Moe Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

COLUMBIA - On Thursday, Missouri's T.J. Moe was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List which is presented to America's top college football receiver. Moe made 92 catches for 1,045 yards and had six touchdowns during the 2010 season. The junior receiver is one of eleven Big 12 players up for the award and one of 75 players overall.

Oklahoma State's wide receiver Justin Blackmon, who is on the watch list this year, won the award in 2010. Texas Tech's wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who won the award in 2007 and 2008, is the only other Big 12 player to get the award since it was created in 1994.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. A national selection committee consisting of over 150 journalists, commentators, broadcasters, and former players selects the award winner.