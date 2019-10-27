MoFlow Festival of Arts draws artists from across the country

2 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, August 30 2017 Aug 30, 2017 Wednesday, August 30, 2017 6:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2017 in News
By: Claire Kopsky, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

KINGDOM CITY - For the third year in a row Boster Castle is hosting the MoFlow Festival of Arts. Drawing artists and spectators from across the country, this three day event welcomes artists of all skill levels.

Forty-five artists are set to teach attendees their skills. The workshops include object manipulation/spinning arts, aerial arts, juggling, balance, acro, concept/theory classes, dance, fire eating/breathing and professional seminars over the business of the arts.

Co-Founder Tesla Naes said the goal is to provide movement artists a place to perform and further the community of the artists. He said movement arts have given him a way to express himself that he did not previously have.

Juggler Kyle Johnson from California said he traveled for this year’s event to reconnect with old friends who he’s met in his time as a movement artist.

Owner of the grounds and co-founder of MoFlow Adam Boster explained the group helps bring a community together.

“There are groups that grow up like the Flow community, which is basically a lot of people who want to figure out how to do what you see on Cirque de Soleil. But there’s not really a place to do that, so what we’re able to provide is an opportunity for someone locally to access an experience like that here in mid-Missouri.”

Boster Castle was built about eight years ago for the Renaissance Festival on 40 acres. The MoFlow festival uses less than a tenth of the castle grounds. Boster said they're always making changes to the grounds, and this year they added an aerial rig where artists will be swinging from ropes and jumping though hoops. Attendees can also pay to use the grounds around the castle to camp for the weekend.

“Right now the world is so full of a lot of negative stuff, and I think that the people that can really focus on their passion in life, they actually go somewhere, they do something, they experience life, they have fun with life and that’s what MoFlow is about,” Boster said.

“It’s a very passionate place full of lots of artists that really get excited about the skills they're learning. So we want to be able to be a place where that can happen.”

The doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday with festivities continuing through Saturday evening. Tickets are available on MoFlow's website.

More News

Grid
List

Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
COLUMBIA — Missouri Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin stopped by Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino to talk about the Tigers upcoming... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:50:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Halloween week features cold temps; may see snow
Halloween week features cold temps; may see snow
COLUMBIA - The first snow of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Weather

Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Motorcycles rumble through Randolph County for 34th annual toy run
Motorcycles rumble through Randolph County for 34th annual toy run
MOBERLY – Trustee’s Cycle Shop held its 34th annual Randolph County Toy Run Sunday afternoon. The event collects hundreds of... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Shoppes at Red Oak raise money for Central Missouri Humane Society
Shoppes at Red Oak raise money for Central Missouri Humane Society
COLUMBIA - The Shoppes at Red Oak spent a few hours raising money for the Central Missouri Humane Society Sunday.... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Missouri mom charged with assaulting 14-year-old boy
Missouri mom charged with assaulting 14-year-old boy
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mom has been charged with helping beat up a 14-year-old boy who she says... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Jury: St. Louis County police sergeant faced discrimination
Jury: St. Louis County police sergeant faced discrimination
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended a St. Louis County police sergeant be awarded nearly $20 million after... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

President Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
President Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Sunday morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead after a US military... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:09:00 AM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

U.S.House bill would make animal cruelty a federal crime
U.S.House bill would make animal cruelty a federal crime
COLUMBIA - Currently, animal cruelty is not a federal crime. However, a new bill, which unanimously passed the House of... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:11:00 AM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning
White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m., the White House said... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
LAKE OZARK — Saturday night marked the end of an era at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Blue... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Distracted driving discussion looks to raise awareness for all ages
Distracted driving discussion looks to raise awareness for all ages
COLUMBIA – After the Missouri Department of Transportation reported more than 19,000 distracted driving car crashes last year, members of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:16:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from all around mid-Missouri spent their Saturday morning cleaning up parts of the Missouri River at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
COLUMBIA - Kalee Day is a stay-at home mom. She cares for her two children all on her own. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 1:14:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12am 49°
1am 48°
2am 46°
3am 47°