MOHELA Bill On Its Way

The House passed the MOHELA sale bill Monday evening. It passed in the Senate last month.

Rep. Clint Zweifel is planning to propose a referendum to allow the bill to go to voters. Zweifel's main concern is there was not enough discussion or independent research done on the bill. He fears lawmakers will continue using MOHELA as a cookie jar to continue funding their pet projects.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 91 to 64. The majority of those voting yes were Republicans and Democrats made up most of the dissenters. The money from the MOHELA sale is expected to go toward building projects for Missouri universities.

Among Republicans who disagreed with the bill was Ed Robb from Columbia, a surprise vote for the no side.