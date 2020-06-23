MOHELA Funds College Construction

1 decade 2 years 9 months ago Wednesday, September 12 2007 Sep 12, 2007 Wednesday, September 12, 2007 5:04:37 AM CDT September 12, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
A state judge decided Missouri's student loan authority can go ahead and transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to the state for college construction projects. A Cole County Circuit judge denied a request from student borrowers to issue an injunction against the transfer. Mohela (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority) plans to provide 230 million dollars to the state by friday. It's the first installment of a plan to finance dozens of college construction projects.

