MOHELA Funds College Construction
A state judge decided Missouri's student loan authority can go ahead and transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to the state for college construction projects. A Cole County Circuit judge denied a request from student borrowers to issue an injunction against the transfer. Mohela (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority) plans to provide 230 million dollars to the state by friday. It's the first installment of a plan to finance dozens of college construction projects.
