Mokane getting new veterans memorial

MOKANE (AP) - An 86-year-old veteran of three wars is scheduled to break ground this weekend for a new veterans memorial in a central Missouri town.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the ceremony will take place on Sunday afternoon at AmVets Post 153 in Mokane.

Harold Lloyd Boone spent much of his childhood in the Missouri River town and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Boone will be the first person to put a shovel in the ground at Sunday's event.

Plans for the memorial have been in the works for about a year. Half of the monument will bear the names of veterans from Mokane, with the other half reserved for the names of former service members from other communities.