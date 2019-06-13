Mokane residents wait for roads to clear

MOKANE - It's a waiting game or businesses in Mokane right now.

The town came together, providing its best effort in battling the flooding, when the chaos was at its highest last week. Volunteers worked to get sandbags in front of the post office and the fire house.

As of Tuesday, the post office had to be relocated to higher ground.

Mokane residents are no stranger to harsh flooding.

"I probably seen, oh I don't know, 40 floods in my life here," said Rick Huckameyer, the owner of the Mokane Market and life-long resident.

Currently, business owners said the biggest problem for Mokane is the lack of traffic coming through the city, especially with Route C and Route 94 shut down.

"I have never seen it this dead. Never. We had the worst day I've ever had yesterday. I've been here 17 years. We get a lot of business from the plant, a lot of business from the school... people driving through," said Huckameyer.

For other residents, flooding in the basements of homes seems to be a common occurrence.

"Oh yeah. We still have a few inches of water left," said one customer of the Mokane Market.

Huckameyer said residents still don't know when the roads surrounding Mokane will reopen.