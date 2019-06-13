Mokane residents wait for roads to clear
MOKANE - It's a waiting game or businesses in Mokane right now.
The town came together, providing its best effort in battling the flooding, when the chaos was at its highest last week. Volunteers worked to get sandbags in front of the post office and the fire house.
As of Tuesday, the post office had to be relocated to higher ground.
Mokane residents are no stranger to harsh flooding.
"I probably seen, oh I don't know, 40 floods in my life here," said Rick Huckameyer, the owner of the Mokane Market and life-long resident.
Currently, business owners said the biggest problem for Mokane is the lack of traffic coming through the city, especially with Route C and Route 94 shut down.
"I have never seen it this dead. Never. We had the worst day I've ever had yesterday. I've been here 17 years. We get a lot of business from the plant, a lot of business from the school... people driving through," said Huckameyer.
For other residents, flooding in the basements of homes seems to be a common occurrence.
"Oh yeah. We still have a few inches of water left," said one customer of the Mokane Market.
Huckameyer said residents still don't know when the roads surrounding Mokane will reopen.
More News
Grid
List
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The floodwater from the Missouri River is slowly receding Thursday at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. ... More >>
in
ELDON - Jason Bishop is doing his part to provide and assist members of the Eldon community. It's been... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month,... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - It's been days since Rocheport won its battle with rising waters through the efforts of residents and volunteers.... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - An inmate in the Audrain County Jail was declared dead Thursday morning as a result of an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - River Runner train service is partly back on track between St. Louis and Kansas City. Amtrak... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was found dead after a fire at a duplex on Balboa Lane in Columbia around 3... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is relocating two of its offices from Washington, D.C. to Kansas City, according... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A missing child from Boone County was found safe Wednesday in North Carolina, according to a press... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized the Dollar General store on Vandiver Drive on June... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries. In November, Missouri passed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the Blues took the ice in Boston, fans all over Columbia gathered downtown to watch the game.... More >>
in
NEW FRANKLIN - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has not declared Howard County a natural disaster at this point. ... More >>
in
HARTSBURG – Businesses in Hartsburg says they are progressively losing business since the flood. “Everyone is saying we are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County woman with disabilities said she recently lost access to ride Columbia Para-Transit buses, something she'd... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — CrimeStoppers of Columbia is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests in 15 unsolved... More >>
in