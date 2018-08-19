Mokane Road in Jefferson City Closed Feb. 17

JEFFERSON CITY - Closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, Mokane Road in front of the Jefferson City Wastewater Treatment Facility for placement of temporary piping. The road is scheduled to reopen by 5:00 p.m. the same day. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid the area.

For additional information contact the Department of CommunityDevelopment at (573)-634-6410.