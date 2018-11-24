Molina and Kelly Team Up to Lead Cardinals Over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer, Joe Kelly threw six scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro was pulled shortly after making a mental mistake that let the Cardinals score in the fifth.

The Cardinals led 1-0 and had the bases loaded with one out when Castro caught a popup by Matt Carpenter in short left field. Castro put his head down and hesitated to throw home, looking as if he thought the inning was over. Jon Jay scored from third base and the other runners advanced.

Cubs manager Dale Sveum said something to Castro when he reached the dugout. Donnie Murphy switched from third base to shortstop to replace Castro in the sixth, and Cody Ransom came off the bench to play third.