Molina Helps Lead Cardinals Over Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina tied his career high by going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer, and Kyle Lohse allowed three runs over six innings to run his record to 4-0 for the first time as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Saturday.

Molina's home run to left field with one out in the sixth off Milwaukee starter Marco Estrada (0-1) broke a 3-3 tie. Molina has 10 four-hit games in his career, the last coming on May 22, 2011, against Kansas City.

St. Louis has won three straight and leads the Brewers by five games in the NL Central.

Cardinals third baseman David Freese celebrated his 29th birthday with a solo home run. Freese has a hit in 15 of the 17 games he's started and has driven in 20 runs.

Jon Jay had three hits, including an RBI single, and a stolen base for the Cardinals.

Estrada gave up five runs (four earned) with two walks and two strikeouts in six innings. Aramis Ramirez and Alex Gonzalez had solo home runs for the Brewers.

Lohse, who entered the game with a 0.99 ERA, tripled his walk total for the season by allowing four base on balls. He gave up six hits and three runs while striking out five.

Before Saturday, Lohse had not allowed a run in the first five innings of any of his previous four starts. Ramirez ended that streak when he hit a 396-foot, home run into right center-field bleachers with one out in the fourth to make it 2-1.

Freese answered that with a 407-foot shot to the same area leading off the bottom of the inning. But Gonzalez led off the fifth with a homer, and the Brewers tied it when Lohse walked Gonzalez with two outs in the sixth to load the bases, then walked George Kottaras to force in a run.