Molina on Cardinals roster, will play wearing splint

ST. LOUIS (AP) — All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is on the St. Louis Cardinals roster for the NL division series against the Chicago Cubs and will play wearing a splint to protect a strained ligament in his left thumb.

Molina was injured on a tag play in Chicago on Sept. 20.

The Cardinals roster includes four rookies — outfielder Randal Grichuk, outfielder-first baseman Stephen Piscotty, outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Greg Garcia — for the best-of-five series that starts Friday night.

Lefty Tyler Lyons joins them after impressive outings down the stretch.

Expected in the lineup for Game 1 are Grichuk in right field and Piscotty at first.

Not on the roster: First baseman Matt Adams, who returned late in the season from a torn quadriceps; relievers Randy Choate and Steve Cishek and infielder Pete Kozma.