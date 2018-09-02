Molina, Westbrook Lead Cardinals Over Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina hit his fifth home run and Jake Westbrook pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in the St. Louis Cardinals' 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook (3-2) worked around trouble almost the entire night in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a sore elbow. He gave up no earned runs, striking out two and walking three.

Edward Mujica pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 21st save in 21 attempts.

Edwin Jackson (3-9) was pulled after he hit Jon Jay following Molina's blast to left field. He pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits. He struck out one and walked two.