Molly Kreklow Helps Guide Mizzou to Sweep of LSU

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, November 11 2012 Nov 11, 2012 Sunday, November 11, 2012 2:58:52 PM CST November 11, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- Junior setter Molly Kreklow spread 41 assists and guided the Tigers to .374 hitting as the Mizzou volleyball team swept LSU, 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-14), on Sunday afternoon. The win for Mizzou came against an LSU team that had won three straight SEC matches and five of its last six. The win improves Mizzou to 18-9 overall and 9-7 in SEC play and keeps the Tigers in the running for a possible NCAA Tournament berth.

"I thought we played really well again today and I really think we have been playing some of our best volleyball of the season over the last week and a half or so," head coach Wayne Kreklow said. "Sundays are really tough on the road teams in this league and I think LSU is probably disappointed, but this is a big win for us. I thought we did a great job of coming out in the third set staying aggressive and we really took control of the match."

As mentioned earlier, Molly Kreklow was outstanding on Sunday, spreading 41 assists (13.67 per set) while tallying five kills on six errorless attacks with two aces, three digs and a pair of blocks as she continued her impressive play as of late. Mizzou's offense was as balanced as it has been all season as every Tiger hitter had at least 14 attempts and no Tiger had more than 24 as Kreklow kept LSU off balance all day.

Kreklow's classmate Lisa Henning was very efficient on Sunday as well as she was the beneficiary of some great setting by Kreklow. Henning finished the sweep with 15 kills on just 25 attacks. Freshman Regan Peliter added eight kills on .263 hitting while Emily Wilson posted seven kills on just 18 attacks. The middle hitting duo of Whitney Little and Lydia Ely added a combined 12 kills on .545 hitting. Both had six kills in the match while Ely had her six kills on just eight errorless attacks.

Defensively, Mizzou was dominant at the net, posting 11.5 total blocks in the match. Little finished the sweep with six blocks (two solo, four assists) as she continues to lead the SEC in blocking. Henning added five blocks and Ely pitched in three more as the Tigers slowed LSU's Desiree Elliott on Sunday. The LSU middle had 19 kills in the meeting between the two teams in Baton Rouge but was limited to just four on .182 hitting on Sunday. Libero Sarah Meister led Mizzou with 11 digs in the sweep.

Mizzou was on fire in the first set, tallying 18 kills on .324 hitting as Kreklow was sensation quarterbacking the Tiger attack. In fact, she finished the set with 16 assists, seven of which went to Henning, as Mizzou ran away with the opening frame, 25-18. Little, Wilson and Ely combined for eight kills and just one error on 14 attacks in the opening frame as well. Meister pulled in four digs in the set.

Following that frame the second set was much sloppier, but Mizzou pulled out another 25-18 win thanks in large part to its defense. In fact, Mizzou limited LSU to .000 hitting with just eight kills and eight attack errors. Mizzou accounted for six total blocks in the set, led by four from Little in the second set alone (two solo, two assists). Mizzou hit .308 in the frame.

The Tigers came out of the intermission and fell behind, 2-0, before jumping all over LSU offensively. In fact, Mizzou tallied 17 kills on .484 hitting in the final frame as it took the clinching set, 25-14.

The Tigers will continue their push towards an NCAA Tournament berth next weekend as they head to Texas A&M and Mississippi State in their final SEC road weekend of the season.

More News

Grid
List

Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
34 minutes ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 82°
10am 85°
11am 87°