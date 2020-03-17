Molly's Miles race to go virtual

COLUMBIA — A local 5K is going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Molly's Miles 5K will not be happening on site.

"Due to the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation, the Molly’s Miles on-site event, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been cancelled and transferred to a Virtual Race," event organizers said in a news release.

A virtual race is a "race that can be run or walked from any location you choose," event organizer Buddy Anliker told KOMU in an email. "You can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym, or on the track (or even at another race). You get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself."

Proceeds of the Virtual Race will continue to benefit the Missouri Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), the news release said. All packet pick-ups previously scheduled are also canceled.

Questions related to the event change can be directed to MollysMiles5K@gmail.com. More information is available at www.mollysmilesrun.com.

"Although this pandemic has necessitated changes in the way we interact, it does not change what we do," Anliker said. "Molly’s Miles is built on love, compassion, and honor. These elements are certainly needed today and in the coming months, and we implore you to take care of yourselves and each other."