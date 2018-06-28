Molotov Cocktail

News Source:

AP-MO--Molotov Cocktail,0071Woman injured by homemade bomb device, bullet ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis woman is injured after a Molotov cocktail is thrown into a home -- then she is shot when she runs outside. It happened early today in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police say the bomb device was thrown through the front window of a home. When the woman ran outside, she was shot in the leg. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-08-07 0852EDT