Molotov Cocktail Suspected in Cape Girardeau Fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Police in Cape Girardeau are searching for the person who set a house on fire, possibly with a Molotov cocktail.

The fire broke out Sunday. The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/Mfupqq ) reports that residents found a curtain burning after hearing a loud noise in the living room. A resident and neighbor were able to put out the fire, but the resident suffered burns to a hand.

Investigators found what appeared to be remains of a bottle that had a strong smell of gasoline.