Mom Charged with Assault for Fireworks in Car

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 45-year-old mother faces felony assault charges in St. Louis County after allegedly lighting fireworks in her moving car with her two teenage sons inside.

KMOV-TV reports that Kara Koriath of Ballwin was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault. Her sons suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Police say the woman tried to commit a public suicide and seek revenge against a married boyfriend by igniting numerous packages of fireworks, fuses, mortar shells and lighter fluid in the November 2013 incident.

She was jailed on a $200,000 bond pending a Wednesday court hearing. She was arrested at the time of the crash on suspicion of DWI involving drugs.