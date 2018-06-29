Mom Charged with Murder of 2-year-old Son

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FLORISSANT - A Florissant mother is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse following the death Friday night of her two-year-old son. Authorities accuse 24-year-old Lasha Roberts of ramming the boy's head into a bunk bed when he wouldn't stop crying.