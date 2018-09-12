Mom Seeks Custody of Missing KC Tot's Half-Brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The mother of the missing Kansas City baby's half-brother is seeking custody of her 8-year-old son.

The boy is the half-brother of Lisa Irwin, who has been missing since Oct. 4. Her parents say she was taken from her home while she slept.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/vWO61b) reports that Rasleen Raim filed the petition in Clay County. Her attorney, Dorothy Savory, says the petition includes an emergency motion for temporary custody of the boy. It also seeks to modify the parents' custody and visitation agreement.

Savory said in a written statement that the boy's mother has always kept her son in her thoughts and prayers.

Bradley and Irwin's Kansas City lawyer, John Picerno, didn't immediately return a phone call. Another half-brother turned 6 on Monday.