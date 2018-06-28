Mom Sentenced in Amputated Arm Incident

Glenda Ross, 34, of Scott City Ross had faced three felony child endangerment counts in the October 30th incident at a Scott City train yard last year. She led three children, two of her own and one of a friend, beneath the coupling of two rail cars resting on railroad tracks. The arm of Ross' then seven-year-old daughter was severed as the train began moving. No one else was injured. The injury happened in the southeastern Missouri community of Scott City. The train had been stopped on the tracks, waiting for another train to pass. Prosecutors amended the three counts to misdemeanors in exchange for the guilty plea.