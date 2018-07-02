Mom Who Burned Baby Has History

The Christina White, who is in trouble in Missouri, was found guilty of child abuse out-of-state, according to a document from Family Services in Illinois.

The White family is busy preparing for the baby's funeral.

A document from the Department of Children and Family Services in Illinois says after an investigation, White was found guilty of child abuse after an incident in February.

The White family said White had been previously diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. But they said the diagnosis does not excuse her. They say they cannot forgive her for what happened.

Her son, Wayne Anderson Jr., died after a three week battle at University Hospital. The six-month-old suffered burns over more than 60 percent of his body.

White now faces first degree murder charges. Her arraignment for the new charge is scheduled for Aug. 13.

The family hopes the funeral will be sometime next week.